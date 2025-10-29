Bristlecone Advisors LLC Acquires 29,131 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 953,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,131 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 3.2% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $38,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,733,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,493 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 240.8% in the 2nd quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 17,576,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,652,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,181,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,244 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,669,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,462 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 395.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,428,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132,319 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDW opened at $44.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.68 and its 200-day moving average is $40.67. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $44.12. The company has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

