Golden Road Advisors LLC Has $783,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Golden Road Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for 0.5% of Golden Road Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Golden Road Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 958.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEF opened at $346.80 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $232.57 and a 52 week high of $347.91. The firm has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.87.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

