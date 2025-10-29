WNY Asset Management LLC Has $636,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF $VIOO

WNY Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,739 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,311,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,733,000 after purchasing an additional 123,720 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1,233.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 583,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,282,000 after purchasing an additional 539,426 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 404,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,074,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 382,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,947,000 after buying an additional 44,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 257,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,895,000 after buying an additional 21,080 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $112.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.08 and a 200-day moving average of $103.06. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $119.04.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.