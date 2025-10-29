Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF $ONEQ

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 503,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF makes up about 1.4% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $40,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 531.7% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 621.7% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock opened at $93.75 on Wednesday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $58.12 and a 12-month high of $93.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a $0.137 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th.

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.