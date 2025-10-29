Wintrust Financial Corporation $WTFC Shares Acquired by Lightrock Netherlands B.V.

Lightrock Netherlands B.V. grew its position in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 193,858 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Wintrust Financial comprises approximately 5.6% of Lightrock Netherlands B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lightrock Netherlands B.V.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $24,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 539.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 594,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,881,000 after purchasing an additional 501,669 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $47,769,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 807,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,799,000 after purchasing an additional 280,568 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 852,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,881,000 after purchasing an additional 143,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 591.9% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 137,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,068,000 after purchasing an additional 117,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $129.45 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $89.10 and a 12-month high of $142.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.57 and a 200 day moving average of $125.38.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $697.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WTFC shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $161.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.92.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

