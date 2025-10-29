Fiverr International $FVRR Shares Acquired by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its stake in Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Fiverr International makes up about 0.5% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Fiverr International were worth $13,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 20.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 66,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 11,224 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 53.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,870,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,293,000 after acquiring an additional 650,672 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 29.8% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 104,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 24,085 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 9.8% in the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 11,463 shares in the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiverr International stock opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $36.11. The stock has a market cap of $845.86 million, a PE ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). Fiverr International had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.34%.The firm had revenue of $108.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiverr International will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FVRR shares. BTIG Research upgraded Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Fiverr International from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Fiverr International from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

