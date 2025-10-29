WNY Asset Management LLC Has $600,000 Position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust $BGR

WNY Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,938 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BGR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 66.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 19.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP grew its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 96.3% during the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the first quarter worth about $143,000.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Price Performance

BGR stock opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $13.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.07.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0973 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.8%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.