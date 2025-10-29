Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 807.7% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 208.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $219.99 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $208.39 and a one year high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.59.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.83%.The firm had revenue of $21.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.03, for a total transaction of $188,345.68. Following the sale, the director directly owned 582,185,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,098,205,595.46. The trade was a 0.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,273,274 shares of company stock worth $547,198,479. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $291.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.63.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

