WNY Asset Management LLC Has $703,000 Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF $VDC

WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of VDC opened at $213.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $202.96 and a one year high of $226.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.85.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.