Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHR Stock Holdings Trimmed by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 41,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 45,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.93. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $25.35.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

