WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 5,829 Shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF $CGBL

WNY Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,829 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGBL. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 65.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 24,476 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 84,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the first quarter valued at $836,000.

Shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF stock opened at $35.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.26. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $35.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.1857 per share. This is an increase from Capital Group Core Balanced ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th.

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

