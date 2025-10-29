WNY Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,086 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $5,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $60.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $57.40 and a 52-week high of $60.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.14 and its 200 day moving average is $59.57.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

