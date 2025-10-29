The Trade Desk $TTD Shares Purchased by Evergreen Wealth Management LLC

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 317.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 466.7% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 46.2% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 400.0% in the second quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTD. JMP Securities set a $60.00 target price on Trade Desk and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.48.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In related news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $67,624.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,687. The trade was a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $4,676,622.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 218,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,899,670.28. The trade was a 19.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Down 3.6%

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $51.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.80. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.25, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.38. The Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $42.96 and a 52-week high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $694.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.57%.Trade Desk’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.