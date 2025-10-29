James Investment Research Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 152.0% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 400.0% in the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Susan D. Devore purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $312.15 per share, for a total transaction of $374,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,149.30. The trade was a 52.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE ELV opened at $339.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $273.71 and a one year high of $458.75. The firm has a market cap of $75.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.59.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $1.00. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $50.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $342.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $343.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 price target (down from $510.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ELV

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.