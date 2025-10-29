WNY Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

WNY Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,222,000 after buying an additional 29,644 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 1,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 63,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,193,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $796.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $733.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $664.53. The stock has a market cap of $117.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $451.00 and a fifty-two week high of $799.13.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

