Austin Private Wealth LLC Purchases 81 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 3,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.4%

CAT opened at $524.86 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.30 and a 1-year high of $544.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $468.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $245.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $952,840.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,835,970. This represents a 25.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total value of $902,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,586.40. This represents a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 55,985 shares of company stock valued at $25,559,300 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $540.00 to $612.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $517.00 to $594.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.19.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

