Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Acquired by CCLA Investment Management

CCLA Investment Management boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,289,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,141 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.2% of CCLA Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. CCLA Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $228,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 400.0% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley boosted its position in Alphabet by 60.0% during the second quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 58.7% during the second quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 121.3% during the second quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on GOOG shares. KeyCorp set a $265.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.45.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $268.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $271.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $8,129,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,369,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,760,192.85. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $25,042.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,258.92. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

