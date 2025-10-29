Zhang Financial LLC Has $301,000 Stake in Cummins Inc. $CMI

Zhang Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.9% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.5% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 9.2% in the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 9.7% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Cummins by 24.7% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 36,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $414.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $413.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.07. The stock has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.02 and a fifty-two week high of $440.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Amy Rochelle Davis sold 5,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.88, for a total value of $2,015,205.76. Following the sale, the vice president owned 20,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,925.44. The trade was a 19.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Luther E. Peters sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.19, for a total transaction of $1,887,571.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,038.67. This represents a 38.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 43,119 shares of company stock valued at $17,674,285 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CMI shares. Melius upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cummins to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $425.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.50.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

