Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 162,178 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,321,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,178 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Visa worth $1,534,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 27.0% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 162,303 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $57,626,000 after buying an additional 34,510 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 8.4% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 193,822 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $68,817,000 after buying an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.3% in the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 14,376 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 32.4% in the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total transaction of $3,589,015.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,815.10. This trade represents a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $347.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $344.99 and a 200-day moving average of $348.25. The company has a market cap of $636.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $281.35 and a one year high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The business had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $408.00 price objective (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.75.

Read Our Latest Report on V

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.