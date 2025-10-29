Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 162,178 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,321,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,178 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Visa worth $1,534,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 27.0% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 162,303 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $57,626,000 after buying an additional 34,510 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 8.4% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 193,822 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $68,817,000 after buying an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.3% in the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 14,376 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 32.4% in the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total transaction of $3,589,015.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,815.10. This trade represents a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Performance
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The business had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $408.00 price objective (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.75.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
