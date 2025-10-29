OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Raises Position in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $60.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.04. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $71.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. Dbs Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.39.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mondelez International

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.