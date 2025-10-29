Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,468,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 372,986 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $260,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.3% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 170,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.9% in the second quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $268.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.66 and a 52-week high of $271.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial set a $275.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $825.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.45.

Get Our Latest Report on GOOG

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $8,108,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,397,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,149,304. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,785. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.