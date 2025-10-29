Delta Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Visa Inc. $V

Delta Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,906 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 3,263.0% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 440,386 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $154,338,000 after purchasing an additional 427,291 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 28.1% during the first quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $590,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total transaction of $3,589,015.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $183,815.10. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V opened at $347.51 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.35 and a 52-week high of $375.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $344.99 and a 200 day moving average of $348.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $410.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.75.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

