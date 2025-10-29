GoalVest Advisory LLC Purchases 412 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.9% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,857 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 326,400 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $115,888,000 after purchasing an additional 46,448 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 247,157 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $87,753,000 after purchasing an additional 14,490 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 13,686 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Robert W. Baird set a $410.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.75.

Visa Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE V opened at $347.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $636.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.35 and a 52-week high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $344.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.25.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total value of $3,589,015.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,815.10. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.