Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Sold by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,694 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 170,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,563,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG opened at $268.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.46. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.66 and a fifty-two week high of $271.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $8,108,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,397,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,149,304. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,785. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $255.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.45.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

