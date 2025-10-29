Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Purchases 3,933 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at $28,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $347.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $281.35 and a 12-month high of $375.51. The firm has a market cap of $636.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The business had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Macquarie increased their target price on Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.75.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total transaction of $3,589,015.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,815.10. This represents a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

