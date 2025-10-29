Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Acquires 362 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 30.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,316,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,996 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Waste Management by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,067,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $941,709,000 after purchasing an additional 70,907 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 26.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,343,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000,000 after purchasing an additional 709,557 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Waste Management by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,462,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,108,000 after purchasing an additional 36,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,181,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,137,000 after purchasing an additional 29,715 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $250.00 to $243.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.00.

Waste Management Stock Down 4.5%

Shares of WM stock opened at $204.06 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.25 and a 12-month high of $242.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.19 and a 200-day moving average of $226.95. The company has a market capitalization of $82.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.35%.The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.96%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

