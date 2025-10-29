Motco Raises Stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Motco lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 410.2% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 17,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,171 shares during the period. PTM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 40,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,038,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 14,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $486.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $112.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $479.34 and a 200-day moving average of $466.88. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $576.43.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 111.84% and a net margin of 5.73%.The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.84 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.45 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $398.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $513.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total transaction of $3,826,183.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491.04. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

