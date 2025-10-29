Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Has $7.34 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,166 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 4.8% of Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 40,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 518,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,465,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 88,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 18,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equita Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $219,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF stock opened at $24.03 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $24.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.14. The company has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

