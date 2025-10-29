Motco Trims Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Motco lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 7.1% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 191,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,458,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Dohj LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 41.8% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in AbbVie by 0.8% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 25.3% during the first quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department grew its position in AbbVie by 3.3% during the second quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 27,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV opened at $227.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.19 billion, a PE ratio of 108.41, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.51. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.81 and a twelve month high of $244.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 312.38%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at $11,562,611.97. The trade was a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $236.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.80.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

