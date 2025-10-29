Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Boosts Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 4.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 2.1% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 7.1% in the first quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ABBV. HSBC set a $225.00 price target on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Erste Group Bank cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.80.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $227.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.56 and a 200 day moving average of $199.96. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.81 and a 12 month high of $244.81. The firm has a market cap of $402.19 billion, a PE ratio of 108.41, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 312.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. The trade was a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

