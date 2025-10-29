Cintas Corporation $CTAS Shares Bought by Motco

Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $189.89 on Wednesday. Cintas Corporation has a 1 year low of $180.78 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $76.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.29.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Cintas had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $221.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.09.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

