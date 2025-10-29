Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Has $682,000 Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 94,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,531,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 418.8% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.00.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $145.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.34 and a fifty-two week high of $184.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.51. The company has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 34.42%.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.