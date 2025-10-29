Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Takes $641,000 Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation $PPC

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPC. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 309.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter worth $43,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter worth $45,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 117.5% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter worth $62,000. 16.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PPC. Weiss Ratings raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

Pilgrim’s Pride Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ PPC opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $57.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 6.81%.The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

