Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH Shares Purchased by Bank of Jackson Hole Trust

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 43.1% in the second quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,506,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886,364 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 50,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares during the period. Finally, MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 210,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
Shares of VGSH opened at $58.94 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $58.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.65.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
