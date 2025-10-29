4,277 Shares in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK Bought by Whalen Wealth Management Inc.

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 27,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 14.9% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 771 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.1% in the second quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,106 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $35,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,741.58. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on DECK shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Raymond James Financial set a $115.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.11.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

NYSE DECK opened at $87.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.22. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a one year low of $86.68 and a one year high of $223.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.54% and a net margin of 19.47%.The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.390 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

