Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Increases Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 68.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 776.0% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $88.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $76.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -680.46, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.30. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 24th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -184.62%.

In other news, COO Chris Koopmans acquired 6,800 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $530,604.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 104,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,179,494.75. This trade represents a 6.94% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy acquired 13,600 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,048,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 268,637 shares in the company, valued at $20,709,226.33. This trade represents a 5.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,632. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRVL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Summit Redstone set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.06.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

