Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,751 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd raised its position in D.R. Horton by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych raised its position in D.R. Horton by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, Chairman David V. Auld sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total value of $5,466,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 815,672 shares in the company, valued at $148,623,595.12. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $251,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,631. The trade was a 17.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 32,376 shares of company stock worth $5,898,848 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 3.2%

D.R. Horton stock opened at $153.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.23 and a 200 day moving average of $143.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.40. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.44 and a 12-month high of $184.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 11.46%.The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI set a $169.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.54.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

