First National Trust Co Sells 524 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

First National Trust Co lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,191 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 62.5% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 642 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 13.9% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,811.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 11,678 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 11,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $359.91 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $327.50 and a 12 month high of $557.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $351.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.98. The stock has a market cap of $150.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.49.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Redburn Atlantic cut Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $520.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Adobe from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.41.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

