Target Corporation $TGT Stake Trimmed by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lowered its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,213 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Target were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Target by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,347 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Target by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Target by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Target by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 606 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 0.7%

TGT opened at $97.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.43. Target Corporation has a twelve month low of $85.36 and a twelve month high of $158.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The firm had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TGT. BTIG Research began coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Target from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Target from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

