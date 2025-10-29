New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,072 Shares of ConocoPhillips $COP

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,566 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $15,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 49.3% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 801,426 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $83,969,000 after acquiring an additional 264,726 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 17.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 154,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,927,000 after acquiring an additional 22,827 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,395,546 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $304,716,000 after acquiring an additional 78,642 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 17.7% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,361 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 316.6% during the first quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 10,769 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $86.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $115.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.99.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on COP. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.63.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

