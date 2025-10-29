Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,574 Pegasystems Inc. $PEGA

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,574 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Pegasystems by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Pegasystems by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Pegasystems by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Price Performance

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $65.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.02 and its 200 day moving average is $52.23. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $68.10.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $381.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.95 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.49%. Pegasystems’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEGA shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Pegasystems from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Saturday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson raised shares of Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Leon Trefler sold 14,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $942,441.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 118,799 shares in the company, valued at $7,531,856.60. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $270,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 72,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,662.40. The trade was a 6.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 207,600 shares of company stock worth $12,232,922 over the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

