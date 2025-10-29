NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Stock Position Increased by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.5% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Down 2.8%

NYSE:NEE opened at $83.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $87.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.12.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $707,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $906,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,398,480. The trade was a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,973. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. TD Cowen started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research set a $84.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, October 13th. Melius assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $97.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.