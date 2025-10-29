Howard Capital Management Inc. Buys 324 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,122,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 564.2% in the first quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 2,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $792.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $239.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $770.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $685.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.38 and a 1-year high of $825.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 13.18%.The company had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total value of $6,754,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 106,268 shares in the company, valued at $79,755,196.68. The trade was a 7.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $725.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $685.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $756.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $854.00 to $828.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $779.50.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

