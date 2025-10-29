iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Stake Cut by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $248.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $252.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.24.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.