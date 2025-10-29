IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Buys 2,051 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,438 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

PWR stock opened at $438.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $403.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.31. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.08 and a 1 year high of $447.17.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PWR. TD Cowen increased their target price on Quanta Services from $355.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Quanta Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Quanta Services from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Quanta Services from $432.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

