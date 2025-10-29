Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 387,324.3% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 401,875,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,736,908,000 after buying an additional 401,771,477 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,174,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,887,000 after buying an additional 7,443,750 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,939,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,201,000 after buying an additional 1,327,996 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,119,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,927,000 after buying an additional 772,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $396,998,000.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $57.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.33. The company has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.94 and a twelve month high of $60.88.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

