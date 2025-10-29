Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.70 Million Stake in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,304 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.2% in the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 648 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 16.9% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 696 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.2% in the second quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC increased its position in Stryker by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $376.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $143.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Corporation has a 52 week low of $329.16 and a 52 week high of $406.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $379.59 and a 200-day moving average of $380.49.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $443.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Redburn Partners set a $420.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $407.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.24.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SYK

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.