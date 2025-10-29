May Hill Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Trane Technologies plc $TT

May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 62,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $463.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $495.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $464.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,722,330. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $427.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.93. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $298.15 and a 1-year high of $476.18. The firm has a market cap of $95.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.82%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

