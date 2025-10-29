Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 403 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 290.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $74.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.27 and its 200-day moving average is $65.75. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $82.55.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.