Econ Financial Services Corp Takes $666,000 Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,697 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JKHY. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 147.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $154.30 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $144.12 and a one year high of $196.00. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.94.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $615.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.20 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 19.19%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 37.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $173.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. DA Davidson set a $190.00 target price on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Jack Henry & Associates to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $172.00 target price on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.25.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, Director David B. Foss sold 5,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.28, for a total value of $966,878.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 139,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,296,249.20. This represents a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

